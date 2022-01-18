Upstate man wins $300K waiting in Anderson Co. drive thru line

South Carolina Education Lottery scatch-off lottery tickets are displayed on the counter at the Exxon Station on Blossom Street Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005, in Columbia, S.C. A Charleston County man filed a lawsuit against the state lottery for fraud, claiming unethical advertising caused him to buy scratch-off lottery tickets for prizes already won by someone else. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was waiting in a drive-thru line when he scratched a lottery ticket and won $300,000.

South Carolina Lottery officials said the man bought the winning ticket from a gas station located at 1910 E. Greenville St. in Anderson and then went to get something to eat.

Since the line at the drive thru was long, he took the opportunity to scratch his $300,000 Money Match ticket.

“I had to double and triple-check it,” he said. “Then I had to make sure my heart was still working.”

The win sent his patience out the window, so he left without ordering anything.

But he’s got plenty of time on his hands now.

“I retired,” he said.