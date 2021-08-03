Uptown Friday Night Concert Series presented by Georgia Power to return next month

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – Uptown Columbus announced that its free fall concert series will return to Broadway starting September 3, 2021.

The Uptown Friday Night Concert Series presented by Georgia Power will kick off on September 3, with The McCall-Gamble duo featuring Big Saxy Charles Robinson at 6:30pm. Departure, a Journey Tribute Band will start at 8 pm.

Georgia Power, who sponsored the concert series, is happy to see live music return to Columbus.

“At Georgia Power, one of our goals is to support community development,” said Georgia Power West Region Vice President, Lisa Smith. “After a one-year hiatus it will be wonderful to see the community gathering on Broadway to hear the sounds of both regional and local musicians. We hope to see people coming out to support local talent and enjoy the live music.”

The rest of the dates for the Uptown Friday Night Concert Series are:

September 10: The Reasons Why

September 17: Relative Sound

September 24: The Wilson Brothers

October 1: River City Horns

October 8: The Splinters (formally known as Big Woody)

October 15: The Breakdowns, Tom Petty Tribute Band

After the first weekend show, the concerts will be held every Friday from 7:00 – 10:00 pm on the 1000 block of Broadway.