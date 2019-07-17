URGENT: Family and police worried about missing Camp Hill man

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WRBL) – The Camp Hill Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing person.

46-year-old Joseph Rowe Jr. of Camp Hill has been reported missing by his family. They are extremely concerned for his safety.

Rowe was last seen on July 16th. He last spoke with a family member by phone on July 2nd and spoke with his employer on July 12th.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Rowe Jr please contact the Camp Hill Police Department at 256-896-4148 or Tallapoosa County Sheriff Office 256-825-4264