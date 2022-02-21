URGENT: Lee County Humane Society holding emergency adoption special

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Humane Society is issuing an urgent plea to the community as the local animal control and the humane society is over their max capacity with dogs who need to be adopted out.

“We need to make room ASAP if we are going to help them out. So, until the end of February, we are having an emergency Clear the Shelter adoption special. This means all altered dogs in the shelter or in foster are just $5 to adopt. All unaltered dogs are $55,” said the Lee County Humane Society in a social media post.

You can apply online and view all available dogs at https://buff.ly/323sMWQ. If you are interested in meeting a particular dog, please email: lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org