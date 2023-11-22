LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County law enforcement is actively seeking assistance from the community to locate two teenagers who disappeared within a 48-hour window. Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL as of now it’s believed the cases of 14-year-old Gloria Lopez-Lopez and 17-year-old Serenity Shuman are unrelated.

Gloria Lopez-Lopez was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 19, in the 1000 block of Lee Road 100. Described as having dark hair and tan skin, the 14-year-old’s sudden disappearance has raised concerns among friends, family, and the community.

In a separate case, 17-year-old Serenity Shuman went missing on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 12:30 pm near Hwy 51/Lee Rd 114. She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and a black hoodie, standing at 5’5″ and weighing 150 lb.

Sheriff Jay Jones urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of these missing teens to come forward. At this point, investigators have not found any evidence linking the two cases. The urgency to locate both teenagers remains a top priority.

If you have any information or have seen Gloria Lopez-Lopez or Serenity Shuman, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or call 9-1-1 immediately. The cooperation of the community is crucial in ensuring the safe return of these two missing individuals.