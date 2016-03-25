US attorney seeks state’s position on gambling in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The chief federal lawyer in Montgomery is asking the state to clarify its position on gambling.

U.S. Attorney George Beck has sent a letter to Gov. Robert Bentley and Attorney General Luther Strange saying there’s confusion over gambling in Alabama.

Beck’s letter cites complaints over differences in the way gaming machines are treated on tribal and non-tribal land. It says the situation is made worse by what citizens claim is the state’s uneven enforcement of gambling laws, especially for new betting sites and phone applications.

Beck says he’s asking the state for the information on a voluntary basis after receiving a request from Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford, who released the letter Thursday.

Neither Bentley nor Strange had any immediate response to Beck’s letter, which cites what it says are the state’s differing positions on gambling machines.