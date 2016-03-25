 

US attorney seeks state’s position on gambling in Alabama

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Alabama pro-gambling group headed by Dye and McCrary (Image 1)_9607

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The chief federal lawyer in Montgomery is asking the state to clarify its position on gambling.

U.S. Attorney George Beck has sent a letter to Gov. Robert Bentley and Attorney General Luther Strange saying there’s confusion over gambling in Alabama.

Beck’s letter cites complaints over differences in the way gaming machines are treated on tribal and non-tribal land. It says the situation is made worse by what citizens claim is the state’s uneven enforcement of gambling laws, especially for new betting sites and phone applications.

Beck says he’s asking the state for the information on a voluntary basis after receiving a request from Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford, who released the letter Thursday.

Neither Bentley nor Strange had any immediate response to Beck’s letter, which cites what it says are the state’s differing positions on gambling machines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

64° / 41°
Fair
Fair 0% 64° 41°

Sunday

59° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 59° 52°

Monday

74° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 74° 65°

Tuesday

72° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 72° 56°

Wednesday

65° / 41°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 65° 41°

Thursday

53° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 53° 31°

Friday

57° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 57° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

54°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

49°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

48°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
46°

45°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

44°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

43°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

44°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
56°

57°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
57°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories