US tops 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases

News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Liam Burns, center, listens as President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Chase Center on November 07 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has confirmed more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state.

The U.S. hit the milestone on Monday.

New daily confirmed cases are up more than 60% over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day. Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states.

The U.S. accounts for about one fifth of the world’s 50 million confirmed cases.

U.S. coronavirus deaths are up 18% over the past two weeks, averaging 939 every day. The virus has now killed more than 237,000 Americans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

