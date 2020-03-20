USA Swimming asks US Olympic Committee to support delaying Olympics until 2021

USA Swimming has asked the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee to support postponing the 2020 Olympics until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Hinchey, CEO of USA Swimming, wrote that he feels compelled to speak about the Olympic games scheduled for July in Tokyo.

“The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone’s health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this global pandemic is taking on athletic preparations,” Hinchey wrote.

Hinchey continued:

“It has transcended borders and wreaked havoc on entire populations, including those of our respected competitors. Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all. Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities. It is with the burden of these serious concerns that we respectfully request that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by one year.” Tim Hinchey, CEO of USA Swimming

Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee released a statement saying it was “fully committed” to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.