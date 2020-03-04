USA today announces NIM as winners for best free museum

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- The National Infantry Museum has been named winners for the distinction of the best free museum in America by readers of USA Today.

“It was great when we won in 2016, so it’s great to be here and associated with the museum in 2020,” said Pete Jones the President and Chief Operating Manager.

It’s the second time around and the national infantry museum has been recognized for their leadership, hard work, and dedication to not only the United States military but to the community.

“Overarchingly it’s a reaffirmation as you heard from both the sergeant and the mayor, this is not only the best free museum in the United States, but it’s also one that honors our soldiers past, present, and future. It allows us to not only educate soldiers but everybody on the service and sacrifice of soldiers and their families,” said Jones.

Standing as a nonprofit organization only accepting donations and grants to thrive, this gives them another year to brag again according to Jones.

“It not only allows us bragging rights like anyone else who’s number one, we’re the best free museum, not the Smithsonian, not the National Marin Core museum, we are the best museum in the United States,” said Jones.



Plans for the future are already in the making for the National Infantry Museum, they are making arrangements to renovate the museum and add more attractions to tell stories of the United States Military.