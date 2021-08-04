USAACE: Ft. Rucker issues order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN) – Major Gen. David J. Francis, USAACE and Fort Rucker commanding general, has issued General Order Number 13 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and rescinds General Order Number 12.

Major Gen. David J. Francis posted a video on their Facebook page informing citizens of the new order on base. In the video Major Gen. Francis says that they have had a significant increase over the last week in COVID cases in the local area and on Ft. Rucker.

Major Gen. Francis and Sgt. Wilson explained the General Order Number 13 in the video.