USDA celebrates School Breakfast Week; applauds schools for meeting pandemic challenges

March 8-12 is School Breakfast Week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites improved cognitive function, reduced absenteeism, and improved mood as three good reasons for children to eat breakfast.

As the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) of the USDA’s Southeast Regional Office is highlighting the importance of school breakfast and the innovative ways schools have managed to serve children in these unprecedented times.

“We are grateful to our child nutrition partners, who since the very beginning have remained dedicated to feeding the children in their care as we all navigate this unprecedented time; their efforts have helped ensure every child in need has access to nutritious meals,” said FNS Southeast Regional Administrator Willie C. Taylor.

To meet the challenging needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA is providing resources to schools to help them be more flexible. Some examples of flexibility include:

Allowing meals to be served outside of the typically required group setting.

Allowing parent/guardian pick-up of meals.

Waiving meal patterns when necessary.

Allowing meals to be served outside of standard mealtimes

Waiving the requirement that high school students be offered a variety of options to choose from for the reimbursable meal, which would be difficult in “grab n’ go” or situations where meals are served in the classroom.

The Southeast region, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, serves school breakfast to 3.2 million children every school day. On average, students who participate in the School Breakfast Program (SBP) eat a breakfast of higher nutritional quality than students who eat breakfast elsewhere.

The breakfast served under SBP must meet the federal nutrition requirements and be offered at a free or reduced price to all eligible children. In exchange, participating institutions receive cash subsidies from USDA for each reimbursable meal served.

SBP started in 1966 as a pilot project. It became a permanent program by Congress in 1975.

The USDA is extending free meals, including breakfast and lunch, for all children through its summer meal programs throughout the entire 2020-2021 school year. Schools may continue to use the summer meal programs to provide meal service to children through June 30, 2021.