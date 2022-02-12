Utah sheriff’s office sergeant in town for son’s military graduation killed in Russell County crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A law enforcement officer from Utah was one of two people killed in a crash in Russell County on Thursday.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Adrian Hillin was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 10, 2022, on Alabama 208 at the intersection of Alabama 165, ten miles south of Fort Mitchell.

The crashed also claimed the life of Stacy L. James, 50, of Fort Mitchell.

In a Facebook post, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Hillin was a Sergeant with its office.

Hillin had traveled to Alabama with his wife and youngest son to attended the military graduation of his oldest son.

Both Hillin’s wife and son were hospitalized in the crash. An update on their conditions is not available at this time.

Sgt. Hillin had served with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office since 2000.

The Facebook post said in part: “We offer our sincere condolences to the Hillin and Roberts families. We want to thank our brothers and sisters in blue in Alabama. We will release further details as we get them.”