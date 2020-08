COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Part of Milgen Road is closed after a utility pole fell, and the transformer caught fire near Whisperwood Apartments.

Electricity is out up until Gateway Road.

Witnesses say they heard a loud pop then a crash, and that is when the electricity went out.

Electricity came back briefly, and there was another loud pop, and “a red flare” and then the electricity went out again.

Stay with News 3 as more information becomes available.