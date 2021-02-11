Valentine’s Day drizzles but the sun will come through, then expect showers

I think by now we are all getting this forecast. “Groundhogs Day” here in the Deep South. Back to morning drizzle and fog.

Late in the afternoon along the front, which will be stalled across the region will lift rain back in the afternoon for the afternoon and early evening commute.

Like we’ve been talking about, we’re seeing some light showers and some clouds heading into the weekend, with the sun poking through on Sunday.

As you’ll see in the model, we’ve got a cold front coming through, slow and moist, but that’s not all we’re going to see over the coming days.

First, let’s talk Saturday weather. The forecast will be this same front, which continues to act like a pipeline from the Gulf of Mexico towards central Alabama and west central Georgia.

Valentine’s Day: The morning south and east of Columbus looks wet but for the rest of the day mostly cloudy and breezy at times, with readings still consistent into the mid-50s.