VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, September 8, law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at Third Eye Surgery, which advertises itself as a legal cannabis shop online. The store is located at 99 Trammell Avenue in Valley.

According to info released by the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, a two-month investigation led agents to locating various items during the raid.

Steven Cody Templeton, 28, of Valley, Alabama, the owner of Third Eye Surgery, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Five Counts). Templeton was taken into custody and transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility. This remains an ongoing investigation with no further details disclosed at this time.

Citizens are encouraged to report drug activity at (334)-756-0570, and for emergencies, call 911 or (334) 576-0914 after hours.