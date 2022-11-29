VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police are releasing new information regarding the weekend arrest of an 82-year-old Valley woman regarding allegations of delinquent trash fees.

On Sunday, November 27, Valley police arrested, 82-year-old Martha Menefield. She was processed at the Valley Police Department and released on bond.

“While our officers can use their discretionary judgment on certain matters, the enforcement of an arrest warrant issued by the court and signed by a magistrate, is not one of them. Ms. Menefield was treated respectfully by our officers in the performance of their duties and was released on a bond as prescribed by the violation,” said Chief Mike Reynolds.

City of Valley Code Enforcement Officers issued Ms. Menefield a citation in August of 2022 for non-payment for trash services for June, July, and August. Before issuing the citation, Code Enforcement officials say they tried to call Ms. Menefield several times and attempted to contact her in person at her residence.

“When contact could not be made, a door hanger was left at her residence. The hanger contained information on the reason for the visit and a name and contact phone number for her to call,” said Chief Reynolds.

The citation advised Ms. Menefield to appear in court on September 7 about the case. The court issued a misdemeanor warrant when she did not appear.

“According to Environmental Services Ms. Menefield has had her trash services suspended three times in the past two years for non-payment and records indicate there have been over twenty-two incidents of suspensions and revocation of services since 2006,” said Mike Reynolds.

Since her arrest became public residents of Valley have come forward and offered to help Ms. Menefield catch up on her trash fees.