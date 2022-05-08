LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A heartbreaking search has concluded this Mother’s Day at Lake Harding in Lee County, Alabama. A father has been recovered from the water after a three-day search. He has been identified as Jacob Davidson, 30, from Valley, Alabama.

Sheriff Jay Jones says Friday around 4:30, Davidson and his son had some trouble on the water, and the dad went in after his six-year-old boy in the Halawakee Creek area of the lake. Davidson was able to lift his boy to an assisting boat, then he went under and never resurfaced.

Please keep the family and first responders in your prayers. So incredibly sad.