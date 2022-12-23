COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One local business gave back to the community by hosting a holiday photoshoot for children around the city.

Santa Claus made an appearance over the weekend at the Valley HealthCare System off of Fort Benning Rd. He took photos with children and asked them what they want underneath the tree this year.

An 8-year-old made sure to tell Santa what she wanted for Christmas: an iPhone, a laptop and a pair of Apple AirPods.

This is the fourth year Valley Healthcare hosts this event, highlighting the importance of giving back to the children and why representation matters in the community.

“So in everything doctors, lawyers, sports, you want to be able to connect with someone,” said Ymeoshi Blue, the human resource director. “And that connection, for the most part, is what you see in the mirror. And that helps them to see that they can be anything.”

Valley Healthcare coordinates various events throughout the year that folks can participate in.