Valley Healthcare System working to get vaccines to rural areas

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Valley Healthcare System’s Talbot County location has no COVID-19 vaccines for its rural patients.

Dr. Kimberly Brown-Gullatt, Valley Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer, says patients from any of the system’s three locations can make an appointment to get vaccinated at the Columbus location, which began vaccinations on Jan. 26.

Gullatt says she also knows getting to Columbus isn’t always easy for patients in rural areas like Talbot County. That’s why Valley Healthcare is working on two solutions for its Talbot County clinic.

First, Valley Healthcare is pushing ahead with paperwork that would ensure direct delivery of vaccines to the Talbot clinic.

The second solution is finding the transportation to bring vaccines from Columbus to Talbot County.

But transporting the Moderna vaccine isn’t as easy as loading up the truck. Gullat says Valley Healthcare has to get special equipment to transport the vaccine due to the strict protocal by which vaccines are handled.

In the meantime, Gullat urges patients to make and keep appointments so no doses go to waste.

“They have to be out at so many hours ahead of time and then you actually have for the Moderna vaccine you actually have to give that vile for 10 patients. You have to give it to those 10 patients, after that time when it’s time to give them. You cannot use them the next day,” says Gullatt. “So it’s very important for patients to make the appointments and the patients to keep the appointments, so a vile will not be no shots in that vile will be wasted.”