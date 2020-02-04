Valley High School student hospitalized; another arrested in lunchtime brawl

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley teen remains in the hospital and another teen is facing assault charges after a fight Tuesday at Valley High School.

Thank Valley Police Chief Tommy Weldon tells News 3 the fight involved four students, one male and three females. The brawl apparently started when one student bumped into another student around 1:20 PM in an outside breezeway.

One female sustained facial injuries during the altercation and when she fell face-first into the pavement. She was taken by ground ambulance to EAMC for treatment. She is expected to be okay.

The male student is facing assault charges. Chief Weldon says eventually all four students involved in the fight will face disorderly conduct charges.

“I have seen the video. The altercation took place during class change. It was broken up quickly by school officials. The school did go into”secure your area” after the fight to ensure that everyone involved was identified and dealt with,” said Superintendent Kelli Hodge.

Apparently there is video of the incident. News 3 will update you as we can.