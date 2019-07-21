Valley man charged with murder in Circle W stabbing death

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Phillip Warren Wood of Valley for the Saturday morning stabbing death of 27-year-old Sidney Austin Harmon.

The stabbing occurred at the Circle W Bar and Grill located on Lee Road 379 Valley, Al.

Wood was charged with one count of Murder. He has been released from the Lee County Detention Facility after posting a 100,000.00 dollar bond.

This homicide investigation is on-going. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers Tip line at 1-888-522-7847.