Valley man facing four counts of Attempted Murder, police allege he shot at adults and children

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police arrest a 19-year-old on four counts of Attempted Murder and other charges after he allegedly shot at a family with children with a shotgun.

Valley police say the incident happened on July 25th at approximately 6:00 PM in the 200 block of Combs Street.

Officers were called to the location in reference to shots being fired.

“On arrival, victims and witnesses told officers that Hezekia Randal Terran Morgan (19 of Valley) was the shooter and that he had run off into the woods. Victim Jacob Duke told officers that Morgan had earlier approached him and his friends when they began to argue. Morgan then pointed a pistol at Duke and threatened to kill him. At that point the gun was taken from Morgan by the group and an altercation ensued,” said Major Mike Reynolds.

Investigators say Morgan was able to break free and run away.

“A short time later Brandon and Shanna Osteen (along with their two children) arrived at the residence. Morgan reappeared, this time with a shotgun, and began shooting at the group. As Morgan was shooting the Osteen’s grabbed their children and ran out of the line of fire. Duke ran towards Morgan and Morgan again ran off into the woods,” said Reynolds.

A vehicle and a house sustained damage from the gunfire. There were no reported injuries.

Morgan was located by officers in the back yard of a residence nearby the shooting. He was arrested and taken to EAMC- Lanier for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators say Morgan has been charged with Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle, Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling, and four counts of Attempted Murder.