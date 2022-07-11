Parent Resources: Talking to Your Kids About Sexual Assault

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man is indicted by a grand jury two years after he was arrested for the Rape and Sodomy of a juvenile survivor. 20-year-old Joshua Sanders is behind bars in Chambers County after a grand jury indicted him for Rape, Sodomy first, and two counts of Sodomy 2nd.

The allegations were first made to the police in November of 2020. Sanders was arrested the following month. Police believe the abuse had been happening for several years and turned violent when the victim tried to stop it.

“He used force hence the Rape and Sodomy 1 and 2. He used physical force. He also threatened her if she didn’t comply,” said Chief Mike Reynolds.

Chief Reynolds says teaching our children to mentally protect themselves against a predator’s coercion, blackmail, and threats is as important as teaching physical-self defense. He says children need to know if they feel unsafe or uncomfortable; they can talk to a trusted adult.

“Parents, it’s a hard discussion with our kids, but in this day and age, you have to sit down with your kids because there are people out there who will do this,” said Reynolds.

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. RAINN created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800.656.HOPE, online.rainn.org y rainn.org/es) in partnership with more than 1,000 local sexual assault service providers across the country and operates the DoD Safe Helpline for the Department of Defense. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

RAINN understands it can be stressful to plan an extensive safety talk about sexual assault with your kid. The good news is, you don’t have to. Conversations about sexual assault can be a part of the safety conversations you’re already having, like knowing when to speak up, how to take care of friends, and listening to your gut. The key is to start these conversations when your kids are young and have these conversations often. Parents, please visit RAINN’s website for guidance on how you can start the conversation: Talking to Your Kids About Sexual Assault

