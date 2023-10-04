AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 26-year-old Valley man lost his life Wednesday night after being struck by a commercial vehicle on Interstate 85. The pedestrian versus vehicle crash occurred near Mile Marker 53 on the northbound lanes of the highway in Auburn.

The victim has been identified as Barry McCard, aged 26, a resident of Valley, Alabama. He was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities at 18:23 Central Time.

The Auburn Police Department is leading the investigation into the crash. Details surrounding the circumstances of the collision are still being examined, and authorities have not released additional information regarding the incident.

Both lanes of Interstate 85 were temporarily closed to facilitate the investigation and clear the scene. However, as of the latest update, both lanes have been reopened to traffic. Commuters are urged to exercise caution when traveling through the area.

Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Barry McCard during this difficult time and all the families impacted by this death.