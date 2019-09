VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person, Shane MIchael Swann Jr., who is a white man, age 23, Of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.

Swann was living in the Valley area and was last seen on Friday afternoon, September 6th, 2019.

Swann may be attempting to travel to Foley, Alabama.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Swann is asked to notify local law enforcement.