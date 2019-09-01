Valley police confirm seven people, ages 15-24, injured during shooting at party

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say a suspect has been identified, but no arrest has been made after seven people were shot at a party early Sunday morning.

Police say gunshots rang out during an argument over something that apparently happened at the Lanett/LaFayette football game this past Friday.

The shooting happened just after midnight at “The Old Fairfax Kindergarten” along Boulevard, which Police Chief Tommy Weldon describes as a private party rental location.

“This morning at approximately midnight, officers of the Valley Police Department were called to the area of 300 Boulevard (Fairfax Kindergarten) in reference to shots being fired and multiple injuries, ” said Major Mike Reynolds.

Reynolds says when officers arrived they found two victims, a 24-year-old male from Lanett and an 18-year-old male from Lanett, in a vehicle in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

“Officers were directed to a third victim, an 18-year-old male from Lanett, who was inside the building. Four addition victims had been taken to EAMC-Lanier by private vehicle. They are an 18-year-old male from Lanett, a 19-year-old male from Valley, a 15-year-old male from Lafayette, and an 18-year old-male from Lanett,” said Reynolds.

Two of the victims were flown out by Lifeflight. One to Columbus and one to Atlanta.

“Once the scene was secured detectives began processing the physical evidence as well as identifying and interviewing witnesses. Based on preliminary investigation there was some type of party being held at the Fairfax Kindergarten when an argument broke out between some men present. They went into the parking lot where at least one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting,” said Reynolds.

“Even though a majority of the victims and witnesses were uncooperative, a suspect has been named,” said Reynolds.

At this point the conditions of the victims are unknown. A follow up release will be made when more information is available.

“We would like to thank the Lanett Police Department, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the East Alabama Fire/Ems, and the Lanett Fire/Ems for their assistance in this case,” said Major Reynolds

News 3 is working to learn more details, including the name of the suspect and description.