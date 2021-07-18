Valley Police investigating deadly shooting on Huguley Road

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Police say the shooting happened at 228 Huguley Road on July 17, 2021.

According to police, when they arrived on scene at 3:30 p.m., they found the victim, identified as Antavious Lawenton Sharpe, laying face down on the home’s front porch.

After finding Sharpe, age 23, police say they requested medics with EAFD respond and it was determined that Sharpe was dead.

According to the Chambers County Coroner, Sharpe, who is from Valley, had been shot.

Police say Sharpe’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online.