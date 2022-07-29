VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Police need your help locating the missing mother, Sheree Finley. Her family says she was last seen July 28th, Thursday into the early morning hours of Friday, July 29th in the Cusetta area near Highway 50.

If you saw anything suspicious or unusual between the hours of 12:45-2:45 am or until 7 am Friday morning please call Valley Police +1 (334) 756-5208 or 911

Finley drove a gold Honda Accord with a dent in the bumper and both headlights broken. Her family says the car was located, with her shirt, phone, and shoes inside the vehicle. Her family says she would never leave her children like this. WRBL is working to gather additional information.

MISSING:

Sheree Finley, last seen 7/28/22

Car Honda Accord

Height: 5’8

Weight: 215

Call Valley, Alabama Police (334) 756-5208 or 911