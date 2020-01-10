Valley police need your help locating missing Alabama teen

Valley, Ala. (WRBL) – Friday afternoon Valley Investigators began requesting help from the public in the search for 14-year-old Alexia Atkins, who is believed to be a runaway.

“On January 7th, the juvenile’s grandmother reported to authorities that her 14 year old granddaughter, Alexia Cross Atkins, had run away from home,” said Major Mike Reynolds.

Alexia Atkins is described as a white female, 5’00” tall, 95 lbs., was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack.

If you know where AlexiaAtkins may be please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200.