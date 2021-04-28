 

Valley Police of Police Tommy Weldon announces retirement set for October

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Police Chief Tommy Weldon announces his retirement after serving more than 36 years in law enforcement. Chief Weldon is set to retire on October 1st of this year.

“As the mayor of the city of Valley, I want to thank Chief Weldon for his many years of dedication and great leadership to the City of Valley and our citizens. Congratulations on a job well done and retirement well deserved,” said Mayor Leonard Riley.

Weldon began his law-enforcement career as a patrol officer with a Valley Police Department in February 1985. He served in the Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division, achieving the rank of Lieutenant while attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and graduating in December 1997. Chief Weldon was promoted to Captain in July 1998 and assigned Project Director and Commander of the Chambers County multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force. During his service with Drug Task Force, Chief Weldon completed the Drug Unit Commanders Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Chief Weldon was appointed as Chief of Police of the Valley Police Department in October 2005. Chief Weldon was hired by Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and served as Chief Deputy. Chief Weldon was then re-appointed as Chief of Police of the Valley Police Department in July 2009, the position he currently holds.

“I am very thankful for the opportunities I have been given to serve the citizens of Valley, Chambers County, and the surrounding areas. I plan to stay connected to my brothers and sisters in law enforcement and support them any way I can,” said Chief Weldon.

News 3 will keep you updated on Valley’s search for a new Chief of Police as Chief Weldon prepares to retire.

