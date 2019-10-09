Valley police searching for suspect in Waffle House Robbery

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police searching for suspect who robbed the Waffle House along 20th Avenue early Wednesday morning.

“At approximately 3:00 A.M., officers of the Valley Police Department were called to the Waffle House, located at 2800 20th Avenue, in reference to a robbery that had just occurred,” said Mike Reynolds.

The cashier and witnesses stated the suspect entered the restaurant and approached the cashier, demanded money from the register while indicating he had a weapon. When the cashier opened the register, the suspect grabbed an undetermined amount of currency.

“The suspect then left on foot and was last seen walking towards the rear of the building. There was no weapon seen and there were no reported injuries,” said Reynolds.

The suspect is described as a 40-50 year old black male, 5’11”- 6’ tall with some “scruffy” facial hair, wearing khaki pants and an orange T-shirt.

Police are asking if anyone knows this person to please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.