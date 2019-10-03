Valley principal placed on paid administrative leave

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A well known east Alabama educator has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Dr. Frankie Bell, the Principal of W F Burns School in Valley was escorted from the school on Wednesday.

The superintendent of Chambers County Schools, Dr. Kelly Hodge released a statement to WRBL News 3 on Thursday morning.

“Dr. Bell was placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is being conducted into allegations which have been made. It is customary for us to place employees on paid leave while investigations are conducted,” said Hodge.

Dr. Hodge had no comment when asked for more information regarding the allegations being made against Dr. Bell.

News 3 reached out to Dr. Bell and her attorney. We are told they are not ready to comment at this time. We do hope to have a statement from them later on Thursday. News 3 is learning a meeting will be held later on Thursday to discuss the issue.

In May, Dr. Bell authored a book about her life, Choose to Win.

Source: Amazon

This is the description on Amazon:

“Dr. Frankie Bell began her life in Auburn, Alabama, in a tiny house with no indoor bathroom. Growing up poor meant going without things most of us take for granted, such as new clothes, washing machines and a car in the driveway. It also meant frequent moves between relatives’ homes. From a young age, Frankie learned self-reliance, a lesson that would serve her later in life.Several trials and tragedies made the resilient young girl even stronger and more determined as she entered adulthood. Then one day in 2010, she found herself facing down her own mortality after a horrible pedestrian accident. Badly broken, and grieving the death of her close friend, she was told she would be lucky to walk again; certainly, her days as an avid runner were over. Thus, her long and painful recovery became her greatest challenge, but only physically. For, by then, Frankie had come to realize just how strong and determined she could be. Moreover, she had developed a relationship with God built on the understanding that His plan will be fulfilled no matter how hard one resists.A well-respected educator known for her successful approach to turning struggling students around, Dr. Bell is also a life coach and minister, inspiring others to understand and embrace their individual purpose. This is her remarkable story of courage, faith and optimism. And the life lessons she’s learned along the way.”

News 3 will keep you updated.