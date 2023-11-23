COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving morning, Valley Rescue Mission volunteers delivered Thanksgiving Day meals to citizens who were confined to their homes. 30 volunteers lined up early in the morning to pack and deliver meals.

The meals were distributed to people who were homebound in Columbus and Phenix City. Volunteer Doug McLeod told WRBL Valley Rescue Mission delivered (315 meals) over 300 meals this holiday season.

McLeod has been volunteering with Valley Rescue Mission for over 30 years. He began volunteering in 1990 after the death of his father. Mclead says that it is a very humbling experience being able to give to others in need.

“These people have no way of driving or walking to obtain a Thanksgiving meal. But if these people today that are wonderful drivers and individuals have responded to the plea to deliver meals, they would either eat a piece of toast or a sandwich,” McLeod said.

Valley Rescue Mission will be continuing to spread holiday cheer this Christmas season delivering meals. More information on how to volunteer and how to donate can be found here.