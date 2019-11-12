Valley Rescue Mission reaches full capacity as temperatures start to drop

As the cold front starts to make it’s way to the Chattahoochee Valley, volunteers at the Valley Rescue Mission are working hard to keep the homeless safe and warm.

Men and women lined up to get a hot meal and be assigned to a room for the night. News 3 spoke with the Valley Rescue Mission Marketing and Development Specialist and he says the shelter holds 24 beds, but they will be full before the change in weather hits.

Though the rooms are full, workers are asking the public’s help to donate any clothes, scarves, and blankets to the shelter along with food at the nearest drop off centers.

“There are other agencies in town that individuals can go to for shelter. The homeless resource network, the open door. There’s a lot of resources here locally in the Chattahoochee Valley but the Valley Rescue Mission we will be at capacity,” said Greg Wilson, Valley Rescue Mission Marketing and Development Specialist.

Wilson says he’s noticing more males walk inside of the Valley Rescue Mission getting meals and any type of help they may need.

With the holidays approaching, he’s anticipating more donations from givers in the community.