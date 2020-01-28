Valley Rescue Mission starts a new program to help the homeless community

The Valley Rescue Mission is starting a new program, to increase the amount of donations received for the homeless community, here in the Fountain City.

The new program is called the Rescuer program, and costs $19/month. .90 cents of each dollar goes to buying supplies for the homeless community.

Greg Wilson with The Valley Rescue Mission says this program is geared towards targeting a younger group of people looking to donate. Wilson says members of this program will meet to brainstorm new ideas, to help provide resources to our younger community.

“We’re going after a younger donor base as well. For those individuals maybe 20 to 40 that desire to be part of something bigger than themselves, they desire to help the homeless they desire to help feed the hungry, those people that are in need of addiction recovery,” Wilson said.

Wilson says The Valley Rescue Mission is not funded by the government, and they rely heavily on donations.

