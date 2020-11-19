Valley Rescue Mission will host socially distanced Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving will look a little different this year due to the pandemic, but that’s not stopping Valley Rescue Mission from helping the community this holiday season.

Instead of cancelling their event, “The Great Thanksgiving Banquet,” due to the pandemic, the Valley Rescue Mission will have their tables and chairs outside to adhere to social distancing.

There will be a church service at 11 a.m. followed by a Thanksgiving meal at noon.

“Your standard Thanksgiving meal will be served at Valley Rescue Mission, but we will follow CDC guidelines of social distancing on that day,” Greg Wilson, Development and Marketing Specialist at Valley Rescue Mission, said.

Valley Rescue Mission client, Susanne Tedder, has been coming here for the past three years with her young daughters, but will be working on Thanksgiving day. For people like Tedder who are unable to join the Thanksgiving meal, Valley Rescue Mission will continue to offer their meals-on-wheels delivery.

“Without them, a lot of families would not have that opportunity to have a Thanksgiving,” Tedder said. “Even though it’s just another dinner to some, it’s a big deal to others.”

The Valley Rescue Mission additionally has a men’s center, women and children’s center, as well as a River Ministry which serves the homeless population.

They are Christian-based and their mission is “to guide those [they] serve to become productive citizens in their home, church, and community by building their lives on the foundation of Jesus Christ.”

For anyone wanting to get involved with Valley Rescue Mission, they have volunteer opportunities especially as they continue to get busier throughout the holiday season.