Vandals spray-paint Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial in Oregon

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KVAL-CBS) — Earlier Sunday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial at Skinner Butte Park was spray-painted with the words “I refuse to glorify imperialism,” along with an anarchy symbol.

The vandalism was cleaned up shortly after it was found, according to officials.

Eugene police said they received a call about the vandalism around 9:20 Sunday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they say they found a group of veterans here to commemorate memorial day, who were upset about the graffiti.

When police got there, they say the words had already been cleaned off. There is still some blue paint visible. That’s because Eugene Public Works is waiting until Tuesday to power wash the memorial, so they don’t disrupt flags placed here for Memorial Day.

Right now Eugene Police have no suspects, but they welcome tips. If you have any information on this incident, you can call EPD at 541-682-5111.