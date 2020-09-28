Vanderbilt to allow limited student attendance at first home football game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University officials announced a limited number of students will be able to attend the school’s first home football game on Saturday, October 3.

Senior undergraduates will be given first priority to attend and will be emailed with information on how to get tickets. Student attendance for future football games has not yet been determined.

The university is working to set up Vanderbilt Stadium to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required and services, such as concessions, will not be open to limit movement in the stadium. Vanderbilt will also offer virtual game day features for fans who cannot attend.

The school notes Vanderbilt’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to trend low, students are tested weekly, and the campus is under strict protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Athletics is an important way for our community to connect with one another,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said. “Game day adds to the undergraduate student experience, providing an opportunity for students to participate in university traditions and make memories with friends. We believe that we can allow a limited number of students to attend as safely as possible and help foster school spirit and create meaningful connections among all our students.”

Students and fans will be able to watch the game through the Vanderbilt Commodores app and on social media.