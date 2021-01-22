Vegan food truck draws a line of 300 plus people

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An Atlanta-based food truck made its way to Columbus, Ga., the food truck had a line filled with 300 people.

The Slutty Vegan is a Black-owned vegan restaurant based in Atlanta, Ga., the food truck opened its window at 12 p.m. this afternoon at the Columbus Public Library. Those in the community got there as early as 10 a.m. Those waiting in line came prepared with umbrellas and chairs, and the restaurant accounted for 300 plus people waiting in line for vegan burgers. Marketing Director Angel Barnwell says they expected this many people.

“Us having a line that has 300 plus people right now, this is a norm for us. We are so accustomed to having an abundance of people that want to be a part of the culture, that want to be a part of the experience,” Barnwell said.

The vegan restaurant started as a shared kitchen in 2018 and eventually expanded into a food truck. Now they own 3 restaurants, two food trucks, and are looking to expand nationally. Barnwell wants everyone to have the Slutty Vegan experience and enjoy the food. Barnwell says you don’t have to be vegan to enjoy the food.

“I’m pretty sure 95% of our customers that are in this line right now are not vegan, but it’s okay. You don’t have to be vegan to be a slutty vegan,” Barnwell said.

Any time the food truck makes a pop-up appearance they always bring a crowd. Customers will arrive 3-4 hours before the food truck begins serving food, the food truck’s main goal is to make sure their customers have an amazing experience.

Even though the food truck has a large crowd, just like everyone else, their business has been affected by COVID-19. The restaurant has taken additional measures to not only protect themselves but their customers as well.

“We still want to make sure that everyone is still able to get the Slutty Vegan ATL experience, along with leaving the experience with the food but making sure that were all safe,” Barnwell said.