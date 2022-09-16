GEORGIA (WRBL) – A venue has been chosen for Nexstar’s U.S. Senate debate in Savannah.

Plant Riverside will be the site for the Georgia Senatorial Debate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Hershel Walker.

The event will take place inside “District Live”, beginning at 7pm on Friday, October 14, 2022.

So far, this is the only debate both candidates have agreed on ahead of the November General Election.

The debate will air live right here on WRBL, our other Georgia Nexstar stations, WJBF in Augusta and WSAV in Savannah.

Other television stations throughout the state will also air the debate, including Fox 5 in Atlanta.