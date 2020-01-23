Vermont’s goat mayor announces run for second term,$3247 fundraising haul

by: Kevin O'Toole

FAIR HAVEN, Vt (NEWS10) — The Mayor of Fair Haven, Vt announced their intention to run for a second term on Thursday, along with the details an impressive fundraising haul. The only complication… Mayor Lincoln is a goat.

Lincoln the goat’s position is purely honorary. No, she’s not required to sign any bills or balance any budgets. She was elected into the position in 2019 as part of a fundraiser dreamed up by Town Manager Joseph Gunter to build a new playground.

The playground was over 20 years old and the town hoped to raise $80,000 to bring a much needed refresh.

The Fair Haven Police Department announced on Friday that in her first term, Lincoln has raised a total of $3247 toward the new playground. $1540 from a GoFundMe page, $150 from greeting constituents at a town parade, and $1457 from t shirt sales.

In its announcement on Friday, the Bovid mayor’s campaign highlighted the Lincoln administration’s focus on strict fiscal discipline during its first term.

The campaign claimed a search of the town budget would turn up:

  • Money spent on grain: $0
  • Money spent on hay: $0
  • Tax increase for the playground: $0

“The citizens of Fair Haven have only one question to ask themselves, ‘Under Mayor Lincoln, am I better off today than I was a year ago?'” said Mayor Lincoln’s administrative assistant Sally Stanton. “VOTE GOAT!”

