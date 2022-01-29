Very Chilly Saturday, But The Cold Won’t Last Long!

Its cold out there this morning. Now, we’ve seen it much colder than this, but the thing that’s making it feel so much colder is that wind. For most of the day, we’re going to be dealing with some pretty breezy conditions, but by dinner time, we should see those winds relax a little bit. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 40s, but with the wind, wind chills won’t make it out of the 30s.

As we go through the overnight, those winds die down, which is a good thing, because the temperature tomorrow morning will be even colder, but without much wind, it won’t feel much colder than that. As you start your Sunday, the winds do pick up a little bit, but the winds will be coming out of the south and southwest helping to warm us up. We’ll see highs get up close to 60 for Sunday.

The rain stays away and high pressure dominants the weather for the rest of the weekend into the start of next week. Monday, we’ll see some clouds around, but still mostly sunny skies and dry. The warm up continues as we could see highs in the low 70s midweek.

Our next chance for showers looks to be late Wednesday through early Friday, with cooler temps settling back in behind the front once it moves through on Friday, but not quite as cold as we’re seeing now.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian