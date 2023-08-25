COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The hot weather continues into the weekend with readings at or near the century mark, but there is some good news. Rainfall moves back into the forecast by the second half of the weekend and into early next week.

Humidity levels remain high causing heat advisories to be issued through Sunday with readings up to 108 degrees Fahrenheit in some places. Afternoon showers and storms will help cool us off Sunday with stray to isolated coverage as a weak front moves in and stalls.

Showers and storms will remain the forecast through Tuesday as a stronger front arrives bringing cooler temperature readings along with it. This front on Tuesday will play a big factor in the tropics too.

Keeping a watchful eye on an area of disturbance in the western Caribbean and will likely develop into our next tropical storm. If it does so, Idalia is the next name up with indications that it will be heading towards Florida. The aforementioned front on Tuesday should help kick this system eastward with some of our southern and southeastern counties seeing a brush with the outer rain bands.

Tracking the Tropics: Around the rest of the tropical Atlantic. Franklin continues to churn and will gain hurricane strength over the coming days creating high surf for Bermuda. Emily and Gert will continue to weaken as we focus on invest 93L.