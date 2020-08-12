Veteran Schley County science teacher treating virtual learning as ‘big science experiment’

Most school districts in the Columbus region have a virtual learning option in this Covid era.

For many of those in grades K-12, this is a different way of teaching — and learning.

Schley County’s Tina Williams is a high school science teacher — and the perfect person to go to virtual school on.

“This year I have had to come up with new ways to try and do the same thing that we would do in person,” Williams said.

And, it’s challenging.

“Very challenging,” he said.

As a science teacher with more than 15 years of experience, Williams has taken a scientific approach to this new situation many educators find themselves in.

“The nature of science is to build new theories, and possibly even change old theories in light of new data,” she said. “So, this is just a big science experiment for me. And I have embraced it.”

She has — with both arms. But she admits there is nothing easy about teaching physical science, biology or physics to a class of 27 students online.

“Part of what I have had to do — and I am 50 years old — this is a very new way of teaching,” she said. “I am very comfortable with having kids in person. I have had to learn more software, find more apps, more resources, and had to become pretty much tech-savvy to help kids when they struggle with technology.”

And one of the things people don’t realize is teachers like Tina Williams bring their own life issues into the classroom. She’s a parent of a high school student.

“There is a safety factor for your child, for my students, whether I am a teacher or I am a parent,” she said. “The other piece of this is I am a breast cancer survivor So, my safety is dependent on how others are safe, as well. I value education. I am glad to be a teacher. I am overjoyed to be a parent. I just want everyone safe.”