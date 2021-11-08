Local Texas Roadhouse to pass out meal vouchers to veterans and active military

Kent Taylor, the CEO of Texas Roadhouse, died this week by suicide, his family told multiple news outlets. (Texas Roadhouse)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Texas Roadhouse on Northlake Parkway of Columbus announces their plans to distribute meal vouchers for veterans and active military for Veterans Day.

In a news release, the location shared their intent to show appreciation to our local veterans.

“To express our sincere appreciation for the service members of our armed forces, on Thursday, Nov. 11, between 11a.m. – 2p.m., the restaurants will distribute meal vouchers in the parking lot, valid through May 30, 2022.”

Vouchers can be used for up to 10 entrees that includes the following items; six-ounce sirloin, two sides, any Coca-Cola product, sweet iced tea or coffee.

The distribution of meal vouchers is drive-thru only however they can be redeemed for dinner in-restaurant. Proof of service is required and includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

The Texas Roadhouse at 2970 Northlake Pawkway in Columbus will be distributing the vouchers Thursday.

The vouchers are valid through the end of May 2022.