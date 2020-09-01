Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Exeter company

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Northeast Pennsylvania is once again the playing host to the re-election campaign as Vice President Mike Pence took the podium at Kuharchik Construction in Exeter to talk to potential voters.

During the event, Mr. Pence said that the Trump administration has had successes, including the economy, which he says brought more jobs to the country and Pennsylvania. Pence also touched on more recent topics like the coronavirus, saying President Donald Trump was ahead of the virus by stopping flights from China to the U.S. Pence says the administration will not de-fund the police.

The vice president also took shots at Joe Biden saying he will not restore law and order and raise taxes. Pence also pointed to what he says is Biden’s lack of leadership of half a century and action for northeastern Pennsylvania, despite his ties to Scranton.

“When this president stands up for faith and family and the American flag, I stand with President Donald Trump. When this president stands up to the radical left and their socialist agenda, I stand with President Donald Trump. And when this president stands up for American workers and jobs, jobs, jobs we stand with President Donald Trump,” Pence said. “Four years ago a movement was born and judging from this crowd and everybody I saw on the way here, looks like that movement is doing just fine in Pennsylvania.”

Ahead of Mr. Pence’s visit to Exeter, the chairman of the Democratic National committee spoke with Eyewitness News about the campaign stop.

“Our message is simple: this president has failed you. And Joe Biden will bring back America. The unemployment rate was 5.2 percent when Barack Obama and Joe Biden left office. It’s 13.7 percent today. Donald Trump promised there’d never be a plant closure,” Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee Chairman said.

Biden made a campaign stop to Pittsburgh on Monday. The vice president says he believes no matter how much Biden stops comes to the area, Pennsylvanians will vote for four more years of President Trump.

Watch the vice president’s full speech by clicking here.