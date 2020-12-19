 

 

Vice President Pence, Second Lady, and Surgeon General get COVID-19 vaccines

News

by: ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

US Vice President Mike Pence receives the COVID-19 vaccine in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, December 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence has received the coronavirus vaccine during a White House event aimed at convincing skeptical Americans that the vaccines are safe.

Pence’s wife, Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also got the vaccine Friday during the event that was televised.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also received the vaccine Friday.

Pence called the speed with which the vaccine was developed “a medical miracle.”

The pandemic has killed more than 310,000 in the United States.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also are going to be vaccinated in public, but it’s unclear when President Donald Trump will be administered the shot.

