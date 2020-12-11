 

 

Vice President Pence to visit Columbus

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event on the grounds of Kuharchik Construction, Inc., in Exeter, Pa. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Columbus, Georgia on Thursday, December 17. That word from the Georgia GOP.

The Vice President is expected to highlight some of the accomplishments of the Trump Administration, along with Senate Republicans. The group cites a record unemployment rate 3.1 % in Georgia, and the creation of over 239,000 jobs in the state since the 2016 election as examples of those accomplishments. 

Following his visit to Columbus, the Vice President will attend a rally in Macon and return to Washington, DC.

The Vice President’s trip comes as Georgians head back to the polls to decide the winners in two runoff elections for U.S. Senate.

