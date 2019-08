A man has died after being involved in a fatal accident early this morning.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says a 37-year-old Joseph Albert Wyatt of New York was killed in a single-car accident in the 4200 block of Steam Mill Rd.

Coroner Bryan says he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:00 a.m.

Bryan says he was in a rental car because he was visiting family here in Columbus