Victim in deadly crash on I-85 in Opelika identified

UPDATE 09/02/2020 – The Lee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in a deadly crash that happened Tuesday evening on I-85.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, the crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Thomas Richardson Ralston Jr, of Baltimore, Maryland. Harris says Ralston, who was travel north on the interstate, died instantly from blunt force impact injuries.

Harris says, traffic has stopped moving along the roadway due to another crash further north on the interstate. According to Harris, another vehicle apparently hit Ralston’s vehicle from behind causing it to overturn and end up in the median. That vehicle continued and struck another vehicle with both vehicles ending up in the median. The drivers of those two vehicles received minor injuries in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200, the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday evening.

According to police, the three car crash happened on I-85 northbound near the Gateway Drive overpass. Opelika Police and Fire Department arrived to the scene of the crash at 6:10 p.m.

When officials arrived to the crash, they found the driver of one of the cars had no signs of life, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The people in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries and were taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

The crash is now under investigation by the Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit.

Police say the name of the victim will be released after next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334)705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.